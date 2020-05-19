Lawrence Eugene Robinson Jr.

Lawrence Eugene Robinson Jr., 30, has been charged by Asheville Police with two counts of trafficking heroin, as well as possessing both heroin and marijuana with the intent to sell and/or distribute. 

 Source: Asheville Police Department

Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville says reports of two vehicles shooting at one another in the Shiloh community on Monday, led officers to arrest and charge a man with trafficking heroin and marijuana. 

Police say around noon, May 18, several 911 calls came in about two vehicles driving recklessly and shooting at one another. 

While responding to the area, police encountered one of the vehicles and attempted to stop it near Biltmore Village when they say both the driver and passenger fled on foot.  

Police say the second vehicle was located after being involved in a crash and added those suspects fled on foot as well. 

After interviewing witnesses, police say three suspects were identified and located a short distance away.

30-year-old Lawrence Eugene Robinson, Jr., of Asheville, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin as well as possessing both heroin and marijuana with intent to sell or distribute. 

Police say Robinson's bail was set at $80,000 which he has posted and since been released. 

The investigation into this incident is ongoing by members of the Criminal Investigations Section and the APD representative of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. 

If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.   

More news: Deputies have arrested and charged a 22-year-old with statutory rape of a 12-year-old

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.