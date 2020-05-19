Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville says reports of two vehicles shooting at one another in the Shiloh community on Monday, led officers to arrest and charge a man with trafficking heroin and marijuana.
Police say around noon, May 18, several 911 calls came in about two vehicles driving recklessly and shooting at one another.
While responding to the area, police encountered one of the vehicles and attempted to stop it near Biltmore Village when they say both the driver and passenger fled on foot.
Police say the second vehicle was located after being involved in a crash and added those suspects fled on foot as well.
After interviewing witnesses, police say three suspects were identified and located a short distance away.
30-year-old Lawrence Eugene Robinson, Jr., of Asheville, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin as well as possessing both heroin and marijuana with intent to sell or distribute.
Police say Robinson's bail was set at $80,000 which he has posted and since been released.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing by members of the Criminal Investigations Section and the APD representative of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.
If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
