BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Belton police said a homeowner turned himself in to police Monday in connection to a suspected puppy mill situation.
Police said they began investigating after receiving reports of dogs running loose in the Sunset Drive neighborhood.
Police said the man who lived at the house, Gary Gunnels, declined to come to the house and speak with officers when they arrived.
“Upon approaching the house, officers discover the strong odor of feces and urine. They then found several dogs apparently left unattended in the backyard for an extended period and that someone had locked a group of puppies into a small porch on the back of the house without adequate food or water,” said Belton police spokesman Robert Young in a news release.
The officers then obtained a search warrant and executed it Friday afternoon.
“Officers found two dogs chained to trees in the backyard, six five-month old puppies locked in the back porch, and four more two-month old puppies locked in a bathroom inside the house,” Young continued. “There was no fresh water or food for any of the dogs. All the dogs were dirty and several of the puppies had visible signs of eye infection.”
Young said the floors of the home were covered in dog feces, urine, food, clothes, and other items, and appeared “completely unfit for habitation by either people or the dogs.”
In total, two dogs and ten puppies were seized and are being held in protective custody at PAWS Animal Shelter in Anderson County.
Monday, March 9, police say 69-year-old Gunnels turned himself in. He's since been charged with twelve counts of animal cruelty.
Gunnels is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center, awaiting bond court.
MORE NEWS:
US begins troop withdrawal from Afghanistan following agreement with Taliban
MUSC offering free virtual screenings for anyone in SC who thinks they may have coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.