CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson police say that a man was charged in connection with a wreck along Hwy. 123 involving a mail truck that occurred on July 21.
According to a release from CPD, Frederick L. Davis, was charged with reckless driving and surrendered himself to the police department on Sunday and was booked into the city jail.
According to Clemson football's roster, Davis is a sophomore cornerback for the Tigers.
An investigation into the incident revealed that Davis was driving at a speed of 115 miles per hour in a zone with a posted speed limit of 55 mph, police say. The speed caused Davis to lose control of his vehicle just before the wreck, according to CPD.
Police say that the wreck caused severe injuries to the driver of the mail truck.
According to officers, Davis received a bond hearing and was released.
PREVIOUSLY: Two injured in wreck involving mail truck along Hwy. 123 in Clemson, police say
