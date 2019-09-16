LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced they've charged a driver in a collision that left two people on a motorcycle dead on September 14.
Laurens police chief Krissy Cofield tells FOX Carolina the collision unfolded just before 10 p.m. on Church Street, near Anderson Drive. Cofield says a motorcycle and 2009 Honda collided, injuring the driver of the car and the two occupants on the motorcycle.
All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, the Laurens County Coroner said the two occupants on the motorcycle passed away as a result of their injuries.
They were identified as April Hughes Lewis, 49, and Tony Rudean Hall, 53. Both were Waterloo residents.
The coroner says they were not wearing helmets when the accident occurred. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, September 16 to determine cause of death.
Police identified the driver of the Honda as Jose Reyes Cruz. After an investigation, it was determined Cruz was impaired while operating the vehicle.
He was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death. Following his release from the hospital, he was transported to the Laurens County Detention Center where he was denied bond.
Police say Cruz remains in the detention center where he is awaiting trial.
