GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department is commending their patrol officers for a quick response after they say an attempted murder suspect was apprehended early Saturday morning.
According to police, some of their officers were patrolling the area of Milwee Avenue just after midnight Saturday, when they heard gunshots. After arriving on scene, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Police say a bystander helped them identify a suspect, and soon they had an arrest warrant for the suspect's address.
James Davis Jr., 56, was located at his home, along with a large quantity of marijuana.
He was subsequently charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
"A great job by our patrol officers to quickly apprehend the suspect!" Police wrote in a Facebook post.
