GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenwood Police Department announced they've made an arrest in connection to an apartment shooting on June 25.
According to officers, 18-year-old Greterrious Zyquan Calhoun of Greenwood is one of several suspects they say shot into an apartment on Parkway around 10:25 p.m.
Police say several people were present at the time of the shooting. Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting.
Calhoun faces the following charges in connection to the incident:
- Attempted murder - 5 counts
- Possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime
- Possession of a pistol by a person under 21
- Unlawful carry of a pistol
- Possession of a stolen pistol
MORE NEWS:
Anderson Co homeowner who shot intruder: 'I didn't want that to happen, but I had no other choice'
Total of five Clemson players make watch lists for two prestigious football awards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.