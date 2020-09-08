Waynesville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Members of the Waynesville Kiwanis Club are heartbroken after they said vandals stole American Flags they placed to observe Labor Day then burned them.
According to the club, they placed 125 flags all over the city to celebrate Labor Day. Members say this is a tradition they observe for all patriotic holidays and in 27 years they've never had a problem.
Last night, the club says seven of their flags were stolen and burned, then left discarded behind businesses.
"Our hearts are broken," members wrote on Facebook.
Waynesville police said the theft and fire occurred on September 5.
A suspect, Brandy Michelle Coleman, was arrested on the 6th. Police said she is charged with Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property, and Felony Burning of Personal Property.
Coleman was caught on surveillance footage, police said, which identified her as the person responsible.
Coleman, 33, is homeless, but police said her prior address was in Asheville.
