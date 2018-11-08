ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said Thursday morning a juvenile suspect has been charged after Asheville Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a threat of violence.

Police said the juvenile was charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property, which is a Class H felony.

Tuesday's incident marked the second time within a week that Asheville Middle was placed on lockdown due to an unspecified threat.

The first was on Nov. 2.

A spokesman for the police department said “APD is continuing to work with the school system to ensure the safety of students and faculty to conduct a controlled released of students.”