ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police charged an Asheville man Friday for stabbing another man in the neck and face with a pen.
The department said officers arrived at a business on the 100 block of Tunnel Road the morning of Feb. 18 and noticed the suspect had already left. The victim, who suffered deep lacerations and bleeding from his nose, was treated by EMS.
Upon their investigation, police said Jared Andrew Elliot had committed the crime and warrants were issued for his arrest.
Elliot was located off of Ben Lippen Road, taken into custody and taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, according to police.
Elliot has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serous bodily injury and his secured bond is set at $20,000.
