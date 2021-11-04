PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after shooting a woman on John Street, according to Pickens City Police.
According to Police Chief Randal Beach, Tiffany Ross, 30, was shot by a man Thursday night. Ross was taken to the hospital where she had multiple surgeries but is now in stable condition at the moment, but more surgery is anticipated.
Chief Beach says the suspects name is 32-year-old Joshua Butcher. He has been charged with attempted murder, possession of meth, possession of firearm.
We're told two children were present at the time of the shooting.
After investigating, this incident was deemed as a domestic dispute.
