GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said Friday morning a 56-year-old man from Taylors was charged in the road rage crash that critically injured a 13-year-old boy on Sep. 18.
Lt. Alan Johnson said Friday that Norman Earl Gardner Jr. was arrested on Sep. 24 and charged with reckless driving.
Johnson said the traffic unit’s investigation revealed that Gardner’s PT Cruiser was traveling around 75 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone when he hit the sidewalk, then struck the child. The car continued to strike a utility pole, snapping it, and then came to rest a short distance away.
The boy, Welfred Hallens, remains in the hospital in critical condition. His family said he suffered brain bleeding, a broken back, broken pelvis, broken wrists, broken knee caps, cracked ribs, and neck fractures.
Johnson said initial reports indicated that another sedan may have struck the PT Cruiser before it ran off the road and struck the child, but the investigation later revealed that did not happen.
The driver of that other sedan contacted investigators and gave another account of what happened. Johnson said that driver’s vehicle had no damage to indicate a crash had occurred.
Johnson said the investigation revealed Gardner’s PT Cruiser cut the other sedan off on Rutherford Road before both vehicles turned onto Pleasantburg Drive, causing the sedan to honk its horn. Once on Pleasantburg, Johnson said the sedan passed the PT Cruiser and got in front of it as both vehicles headed toward Wade Hampton Boulevard. At that point, Johnson said the PT Cruiser accelerated heavily and was trying to get in front of the other car when Gardner lost control and ran off the road.
The other driver said he did not realize the PT Cruiser had struck the child.
Police said there is no timeline for when Hallens will be released from the hospital. Doctors expect it will be at least one year before the boy recovers.
Gardner has been released from jail on bond. He is due back in court in October.
