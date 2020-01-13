Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police are investigating two shootings along one street in Asheville that occurred hours apart. One claimed a teen's life and the victim in the other was in critical condition. On Tuesday, police said they made an arrest in the deadly shooting, charging a 25-year-old suspect with murder.
Police were dispatched to that shooting around 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Asheville Interim Police Chief Robert White said the victim's body was found in close proximity to a home along Fayetteville Street. Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Later Monday afternoon, the Police Department identified the deceased as 18-year-old Antwan Terrell Eddings of Asheville.
According to White, a person of interest in the case barricaded themselves in a home along Fayetteville Street and was refusing to speak to officers via telephone. We're told an emergency response team tried to talk the subject out of the home using a bull horn.
Around 11 a.m., after firing tear gas into the home, the person surrendered to SWAT officers. On Tuesday, police said the man who was taken into custody was later released and is not facing any charges.
Later Tuesday evening, police announced that Deveron Angelo Roberts had been arersted and charged with murder. He was arrested without incident and taken to the county jail.
Sunday night, officers said they were called to a separate incident, also on the same block of Fayetteville Street, around 10:30 p.m. for shots fired. Police say in that incident, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police tell us the two incidents are being investigated as possibly connected.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
