GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a man who pushed an employee while shoplifting from the Citgo Corner Market on Pendleton Street was arrested Monday afternoon.
Police said it happened around 3:20 p.m.
Police said 59-year-old Clarence Odell Cannon, Jr. pushed a store employee as he made his way out of the store with three items from the beer cooler.
Police found Cannon near the scene and arrested him.
Cannon was charged with strong arm robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
