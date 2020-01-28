CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Clemson Police Department said they've charged a Pendelton man in connection to a sexual assault reported in mid-January.
According to police, Quincy Lashaxie Burt has been charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree. He was charged on January 15, one day after the assault reportedly occurred.
Officials say the crime took place within Clemson city limits.
Burt was denied bond by a Clemson Municipal Court Judge. He remains in the custody of the Pickens County Detention Cetner.
Police ask that anyone who may have any additional information on the assault, please reach out to Detective Mike Arflin at (864) 624-2000.
