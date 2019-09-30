SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department said they've charged a 32-year-old man with two counts of DUI and one count child endangerment after they say he had consumed alcohol prior to a crash that left his passengers injured.
Police say they responded to an accident involving entrapment on Saturday, September 28 around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of S. Church Street and Amos Street.
Upon arrival, officers say they observed a gray 2005 Nissan that was sitting partially off the roadway, resting against a tree. Police say the driver of the car was being treated by EMS. A female passenger was injured in the collision, complaining of leg pain.
Police also say there was a toddler in the car at the time of the incident.
After all three were transported to the hospital for their injuries, officers went to speak with the driver of the car, Andrew Sheard. They said they smelled alcohol on Sheard's breath while speaking with him.
Sheard told he believes had fallen asleep at the wheel due to lack of rest.
After an investigation of evidence and interviewing the female passenger, police arrested and charged Sheard with two counts of felony DUI resulting in great injury, and one count of child endangerment.
He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
