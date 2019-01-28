GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville police said they arrested a teen Friday after they were alerted that weapons may have been brought onto school property.
On January 24, police received a call detailing what appeared to be a Greenville High student wielding what was thought to be a handgun inside a vehicle driving down the road.
The next day, the complainant found the suspect in class and placed his backpack in an office for safekeeping. Officers were notified.
Upon arrival, an officer walked with the suspect to his car to inspect the vehicle. Nothing of note was discovered during the search.
Officers said they then inspected the suspect's backpack where they found what appeared to be two black semi-automatic handguns. A closer look revealed that the weapons were actually BB guns.
Police said both guns were metal and did not have the orange tip that traditionally signals the guns are not real firearms.
Officers arrested Derek Christopher Owens Jr., 18, on two counts of possession of a weapon on school property. He was transported to GCDC.
The BB guns were submitted to evidence for safekeeping.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Greenville County Schools for a statement.
