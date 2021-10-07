GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A student at Riverside High School has been charged for bringing a gun onto school grounds, according to Greenville County Schools district official Tim Waller.
Lt. Fortenberry with the Greer Police Department said at 9:10 a.m. the school resource officer received a tip that a student might have a gun in their possession. The SRO and staff quickly located the 14-year-old student who told them he had placed the gun in another student's bookbag.
Waller said the school was on "hold" as authorities investigated after hearing rumors of a possible weapon within the school. A "hold" on a school means students and staff are to stop what they are doing so authorities can investigate.
Fortenberry said the second student was then located and the gun was found inside on a "cinch bag" that had been placed inside of his bookbag.
We're told at this time, the 14-year-old student who initially brought the weapon to school is being charged as a juvenile with possession of a weapon on school grounds and unlawful carrying of weapon. The second student is not being criminally charged due to not knowing what had been placed inside his book bag.
"This incident should serve a reminder to students to not allow others to have access to your book bags and other belongings unless you are physically observing what is being done with your belongings," said Lt. Fortenberry.
