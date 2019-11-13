Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney said they've charged three people with filing a false felony police report, days after a baby girl was shot in the foot inside a home.
Initially, police said the one-year-old infant was walking with her mother on November 5 in the West End of Gaffney on Kendrick Street between Littlejohn Street and Davis Street around 9:30 p.m., when someone fired a gun.
A few days later, through an investigation, police determined the shooting actually took place inside a home on Kendrick Street - not while on the walk.
Chief Chris Skinner said they believe the shooting was an accident. The little girl was treated at an area hospital, and is expected to recover just fine.
On November 13, Skinner released a press release, charging three people with filing a false felony police report.
Tamaisha Marshae Green was arrested around 3:30 p.m.
Police say warrants have been issued for Jaquon Kwame Wood and Shondray Martise Smith.
