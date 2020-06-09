UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) Union Police have charged a man with domestic violence first degree after they say he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.
According to a police report, officers responded to a residence along Union Boulevard around 8:10 p.m. on June 7 in reference to a disturbance.
Through interviewing all parties involved, police learned that the incident stemmed from an argument between a female victim and her boyfriend, Jonathan Lee Blackwell.
The woman told officers Blackwell had hit her in the face and belly at separate locations. She also said that Blackwell choked her, causing her to have difficulty breathing.
According to the police report, she had bruising on her face and marks on both sides of her neck that corroborated her story.
Blackwell was subsequently charged with Domestic Violence First Degree on Blackwell.
