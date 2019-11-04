ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department announced the arrest of a 27-year-old woman in connection to several thefts along Brucemont Circle.
According to police, they received several complaints from residents along the West Asheville road on Sunday, November 3. They reported multiple items had been taken from their cars and homes - one person even reported their car had been stolen.
Officers said they quickly began patrolling the surrounding areas, on the look out for the stolen vehicle. A short time later, they were able to locate it, and Stephanie Nicole Jenkins, on Patton Avenue.
Police have charged the Lake Lure woman with the following:
- First Degree Burglary
- Larceny of a Motor Vehicle
- 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Goods
- Felony Larceny
- 4 counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods
