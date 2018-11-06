ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police confirmed Tuesday that a juvenile suspect is expected to face charges after Asheville Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a threat of violence.

A spokesman for the police department said “APD is continuing to work with the school system to ensure the safety of students and faculty to conduct a controlled released of students.”

Police said later that a juvenile suspect was identified and charges will be forthcoming.

Tuesday's incident marked the second time within a week that Asheville Middle was placed on lockdown due to an unspecified threat.

The first was on Nov. 2.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the school district for additional details.