GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department said a Charlotte man is behind bars after he was charged with sexual assault of a minor.
Officers said that around 3:30 a.m. on January 13 they responded to a call of a man 'fondling' a minor under the age of 16.
A complainant told police that John Anthony Jones, 52, of Charlotte allegedly provided the minor alcohol and then proceeded to touch her inappropriately.
Jones was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor second degree.
