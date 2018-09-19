Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night a chase ended with two suspects transported to the hospital, and one deputy sore after a short pursuit ended in a crash.
Police tell us that at approximately 11 p.m. last night, officers were dispatched to Quaker Steak and Lube after reports that someone threatened a bartender with a weapon.
As GPD officers were responding, they say 30-year-old Gwendolyn Robinson, and a passenger, who police believe to be her sister, fled to scene and headed northbound on I-385.
Police say after a brief pursuit, the suspect attempted to exit off the North Pleasantburg Drive on-ramp when they lost control of their vehicle and collided with the concrete barrier.
Officers say the crash resulted in critical injuries for the driver and serious injuries for the passenger.
The GPD officer lost control of his vehicle off the on-ramp and struck a small tree causing minor damage to his vehicle and resulted in minor soreness for the officer.
As officers approached to apprehend Robinson and her passenger, a fire ignited in the vehicle. Officers pulled both occupants from the vehicle and extinguished the fire.
Robinson and her passenger were admitted to a local hospital. There has been no update to Robinson's condition, but the passenger's injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Upon recovery, Robinson is expected to face multiple charges including:
- Pointing and Presenting a Firearm
- Unlawful Carry of a Firearm
- Felony DUI with Great Bodily Injury
- Failure to Stop for Police with Great Bodily Injury
- Driving Under Suspension
Greenville police say that Robinson already had an active warrant from the sheriff's office for assault and battery 2nd degree related to a domestic issue dating back to September 1 of this year.
