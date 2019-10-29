Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Chesnee woman was arrested Saturday night after police say they found six open containers in her vehicle.
Officers with the City of Spartanburg Police Department were dispatched to East Main Street in reference to a hit and run.
When they arrived on scene, officers say they spoke with a man who said a white Ford Explorer backed into his vehicle and then drove away. The victim showed officers a picture of the Explorer's license plate which was registered to Kelli Wall of Chesnee.
After completing the accident report, police say a Spartanburg County deputy radioed they had received two alerts to be on the lookout for a possible drunk driver stopped in the outside lane of U.S. 29 headed towards Cowpens.
When police arrived on scene, officers identified the driver as Wall and said an overwhelming smell of alcohol emitted from her and the vehicle. Police say in addition to this, Wall's speech was slurred.
Police say when asked to exit the vehicle for a field sobriety test, Wall had to have assistance walking back towards the officer's vehicle and could barely stand up under her own power. Wall was arrested and placed in the back of the officer's patrol car.
Police say when they looked in Wall's vehicle, they observed three empty beer bottles on the passenger side floor board, one open bottle sitting on the passenger seat, and two more open bottles in a water cooler behind the passenger seat.
Wall was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
