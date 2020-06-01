ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Asheville Police Department Chief David Zack spoke Monday, a day after a protest in his city led to the arrest of four people.
Police say that throughout the day on May 31, a group of people - fluctuating between 15 and 50 - peacefully protested at the Vance Monument. However, around 5:30 p.m., numbers began ramping up.
Chief Zack estimates 120-150 people gathered at the Municipal Building where both the Asheville Police Department and Asheville Fire Department are located.
Around an hour later, the chief said the group began moving throughout the city - escorted by bike officers. Eventually, the demonstration started to make its way to I-240. Police attempted to steer them to a safer route, as the interstate posed an extreme threat with the fast moving vehicles.
Demonstrators physically broke through the bike officers' barrier, making their way to the Charlotte Street off-ramp and down I-26. At this time, police say they began throwing flares and fireworks at vehicles.
Protesters reportedly confronted vehicles, which included trying to stop the flow of traffic that was moving at speeds of 55 mph. A bike officer and three demonstrators were hit by a vehicle. However, all four individuals refused medical treatment.
Police say some participants jumped the median on I-240 and began vandalizing the barrier that separates east and westbound lanes while others made their way back to the Municipal Building.
Chief Zack said that around 8:00 p.m. the demonstrators left the Municipal Building and made their way back down Patton Avenue toward the I-240 westbound on-ramp.
"The Asheville Police Department’s bike officers created a barrier at the intersection of Patton Avenue and Clingman Avenue to attempt to block the demonstrators from entering onto interstate 240 for a second time. From this area future 26 is also readily accessible," Chief Zack said. "Had we allowed passage over the bridge at this point we would have lost control of the group and their safety would have been seriously jeopardized. We simply could not let that happen."
Officers creating the barrier were reportedly hit with rocks, fireworks and other objects being thrown by protesters. Chief Zack says verbal warnings were provided over a loud speaker, though when the group didn't comply, tear gas was used.
"The tear gas was effective, causing half the protesters to disperse on their own," Chief Zack said. "The remaining half requested a police escort back to the downtown area, which the Asheville Police Department provided."
Around 11 p.m. is when police say the situation escalated once more - with protesters displaying acts of violence to one another and police officers, as well as damaging property.
This is when Chief Zack says officers utilized rubberized munitions.
Damage to property included broken windows and graffiti at Hotel Arras, several acts of graffiti vandalism to businesses along Biltmore Avenue, and a broken windshield on a police patrol vehicle.
Everything finally wrapped up around 2:30 a.m.
Four people were arrested during the course of the demonstrations:
- Cori Antonio Floyd, 29, of Asheville - Fail to Disperse on Command
- Anthony Pacer John, 32, of Asheville - Assault on a Government Official, Failure to Disperse on Command, Resisting Public Officer
- Michael Fox Dean, 24, of Arden - Assault on a Government Official, Failure to Disperse on Command, Resisting Public Officer
- Raphael Demetrius Morales, Jr., 30, of Asheville - Failure to Disperse on Command, Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie
Standing shoulder to shoulder with his officers #Asheville Police Chief David Zack took the knee in solidarity with protesters outside of APD headquarters tonight. “We acknowledge the killing of George Floyd was unjustified,” said Chief Zack. pic.twitter.com/kaTJQ71IDv— City of Asheville (@CityofAsheville) June 1, 2020
Prior to the escalation, Asheville Police Chief David Zack took a knee in solidarity with protesters.
Overall, the city said police and protesters agreed the event was overall peaceful.
#Asheville protesters reach an agreement w/ #AVL Police cheering that this has been a mostly peace protest tonight. pic.twitter.com/KH1V1fRZEM— City of Asheville (@CityofAsheville) June 1, 2020
