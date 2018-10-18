PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens police chief said two students have been arrested in connection with threats made against Pickens High School.
The school district said they were made aware of a threat against the school made on social media Wednesday night.
Law enforcement arrested the student and gave the all clear for school to operate normally on Thursday, the district said.
As a precaution, the district said they will have extra law enforcement protection Thursday morning.
Pickens police Chief Travis Riggs said identified the suspect as Dan Darville.
Riggs said Darville will be charged with 'student making threats on a school' as an adult.
The school district confirmed Darville is a 17-year-old junior at the high school
Darville is expected to have a bond hearing Thursday evening.
"We also investigated two more 17-year-old suspects believed to have combined and distributed Danville’s posts in order to cause a panic. We have arrested one of them and charged him with conspiracy," Riggs said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Riggs identified the second suspect as Austin Manuel Luis Morales.
"They did not contact us," Riggs said of the other teens being investigated. "They blasted this on social media, adding to the panic.
Riggs said screenshots of social media messages and a shared video were "part of the investigation" which "in its entirety led to the arrests."
One of the messages said "All of you are gonna get a big surprise at Pickens high school tomorrow." Another screen shot said included the message "If all of you remember what I did last year and at the middle school best not to screw around with someone who scares the system itself..."
Police believe the threat is an isolated incident that poses no threat to the public.
Riggs said his officers were are investigating and additional details will be forthcoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.