SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg's Police Chief, Alonzo Thompson, said the city-wide curfew that was enacted Sunday night will not be re-enacted Monday night.
The curfew went into effect after 11 p.m. Sunday and ended at 7 a.m. Monday.
Thompson said the curfew was enacted after some people who had gathered for protests downtown began jumping on vehicles and throwing things at cars that were passing by.
"We're committed to protecting the right for people to gather and assemble, but we are also committed to protecting lives and property," the police chief said.
“When innocent bystanders who are driving by start having their cars jumped on, or things thrown on them, that is going beyond the constitutional right to protest," Thompson added.
Three people were arrested after the curfew was enacted, but Thompson said he was grateful that all but a handful of protesters demonstrated peacefully and then dispersed without issue. The chief said the "overwhelming majority" of people who came out were peaceful and had good intentions, but said there were a few "bad actors" who sparked the need for a curfew.
Thompson said he understands the outrage and anger over George Floyd's death,
“What was done in Minneapolis by law enforcement there was inappropriate and wrong," the chief said, adding that in his 36 years, he has never been trained to or trained anyone to kneel on a suspect's neck like the officer in the controversial arrest video.
“There is no one who hates to see police misconduct than those of us in the profession,” Thompson said. “We are in the life-saving business and a life was taken unnecessarily and it was wrong.”
The chief said his office is committed to solving problems, and he wants any demonstrations to be catalysts for positive change. He said that when he is out of uniform, he knows what it's like to be a black man in America.
"I have not always experienced equal and fair treatment, not have a lot of people I know, but I believe America is still the greatest country in the world.”
The chief asked that instead of anger, people focus on starting a dialogue with his department.
"Let’s talk," Thompson said. "Then let's follow that talk with positive action, community-building action, and life-improving action.
