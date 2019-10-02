NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry police chief said Wednesday a man with a lengthy criminal past, who also spent time in prison for murder, took five hostages at the SC Vocational Rehabilitation office on Evans Street Wednesday. The situation ended peacefully with the suspect being taken into custody, Chief Roy McClurkin said.
McClurkin said 41-year-old Ricky Bernard Brown, a client of the SC VR office, entered the building and took hostages with a handgun. All hostages were employees.
Newberry police were dispatched to the scene at 1:14 p.m. County deputies and SLED's SWAT team also responded.
By the time officers were arriving, two hostages managed to get out. Two more managed to escape soon after.
McClurkin said Brown held one final hostage until negotiators talked him into releasing the person.
SWAT then entered the building and took Brown into custody.
The SWAT team did not fire any shots but McClurkin said Brown fired multiple shots during the incident.
The suspect reportedly fired at least one shot before police arrived and then fired multiple others into walls and the ceiling as the SWAT team entered.
A list of charges will be forthcoming, McClurkin said.
Sheriff Lee Foster said Brown was taken to the hospital for evaluation due to being in an extremely hyper state when he was taken into custody. Foster said as soon as Brown is released, he will be taken to the county jail.
Newberry Memorial hospital was on partial lock down due to the incident, a spokesperson confirmed.
The City of Newberry said Evans Street was closed between Wilson and Pondfield Roads due to the incident.
Residents are asked to avoid the area until further notice.
McClurkin said SLED's forensics team was called in to process the scene.
According to SCVR's website, the agency works to help "individuals with barriers achieve employment success and helping businesses find and keep talented employees."
