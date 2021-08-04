LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple agencies were sent to a Laurens County church to arrest a suspected narcotics dealer, according to Laurens City Police Chief Krissy Cofield.
Cofield said at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, police met at Rocky Springs Presbyterian Church to serve a warrant at a home in Laurens.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina law Enforcement Division helped the police department with serving the warrant.
One suspect was arrested and charges are currently pending.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned for further updates.
MORE NEWS: New SC law targeting slow left lane drivers goes into effect soon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.