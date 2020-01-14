Williamston, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston police chief said an officer who was hit by a car Tuesday morning is out of the hospital.
Chief Tony Taylor said the accident happened on Gossett Drive around 7:30 a.m.
Cpl. Ronnie Drennon was working a separate crash on Gossett Drive when Taylor said Drennon was struck by another car.
Taylor says when medics arrived on scene the officer was alert and conscious. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.
By 2 p.m., Taylor said Drennon was out of the hospital. He suffered scrapes and bruises but no broken bones, the chief said.
There is no word yet if the driver who struck the officer sustained any injuries.
