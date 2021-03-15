BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Brevard Police Department, along with several other agencies, is investigating a possible bomb threat the downtown Brevard area.
The First Baptist Church of Brevard said the church had to be vacated due to a device that was lit and discovered by the church security team.
According to the police department, at 10:30 a.m., police received a call for a report of suspicious incendiary devices near the First Baptist Church of Brevard and the Transylvania County Health Department building in downtown Brevard.
Brevard PD said officers responded to the First Baptist Church and found several small suspected devices that had not been detonated. While responding to the Transylvania County Community Services building, officers discovered those devices appeared to have been detonated. Police say luckily there were no injuries. The area was taped off and local businesses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Police Chief Phil Harris says his department originally responded to the church and then began expanding their search. It was during that expanded search that police discovered the devices that had already detonated at the community services building.
Police tell us the remaining devices were rendered safe and gathered as evidence with assistance by the SBI Bomb Unit and the ATF.
The police department said they are working with the Transylvania Co. Sheriff's Office, the NC State of Bureau of Investigation, FBI, and ATF, to investigate the incident.
Chief Harris tells FOX Carolina that their office continues to receive tips and follow up on leads but added that an investigation like this is complicated and can take time.
Chief Harris wanted to public to know, "Brevard is safe. Whenever an incident like this occurs, additional attentiveness is critical. So I'm asking people to look for suspicious items. Contact police and we'll be glad to come investigate that. And for suspicious people, if you see someone acting suspiciously. You don't need to confront them, or need to assess if it's a good idea to call the police, call the police. We'll come and we'll speak to those people."
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Transylvania County at 828-862-7463.
