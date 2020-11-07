BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, Belton Police Chief Robert Young said a wanted fugitive was arrested in Belton.
According to police, agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) learned that 28-year-old Dillon Six was in Belton. Six was reported to be dangerous with violent tendencies towards law enforcement and known to frequent the Mill Village area of town. Since then, Belton officers continually followed up on leads about Six's whereabouts missing him at several locations, one time by mere minutes.
Police said Friday night, a a tip paid off when Belton officers located Six in the woods near Smythe and Ellison Streets and took him into custody without incident.
Chief Young said Six was transported to the Anderson County Detention Center.
