EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Easley police chief said officers are trying to track down two suspects after a female employee was found dead Friday night at B Pam’s Food Mart.
The store is located at 201 NE Main St in Easley.
Chief Tim Tollison said the victim had been shot.
Tollison said officers are searching for two men who disguised their faces when they entered the store.
One of the men was wearing an orange ski mask and a gray vest
Tollison said the men fled in a 2014-2017 silver Subaru that turned left on North Main Street and went toward Haygood.
FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.
The coroner has not yet released the victim's name.
