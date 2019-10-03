HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Hendersonville police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that has left two people with stab wounds Thursday evening.
According to police chief Herbert Blake, the incident unfolded some time before 9:50 p.m. on Four Seasons Boulevard. Blake tells us all parties have been identified, but additional information was still forthcoming.
The conditions of the victims was not released, nor were the identities of the involved parties.
We're working to provide more updates as they become available. Stay tuned to FOX Carolina for the latest.
