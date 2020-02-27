PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pickens police chief said a woman was arrested after leading officers on a chase Thursday afternoon.
Chief Travis Riggs said an officer attempted to pull over a car around 3:30 p.m. for a tag violation. The suspect pulled into Arby's and then sped off. The pursuit then went down Pumpkintown Highway. At Fox Squirrel Ridge Road, Riggs said the suspect’s car hit the brakes hard and turned left, causing the pursuing officer to strike the suspect’s bumper.
The impact damaged the hood of the patrol car.
The chase ended on Fox Squirrel at Hendrix Road where police deployed stop sticks, which punctured all four of the woman’s tires.
When she pulled off the road, police took her into custody.
Riggs said the woman, whose name was not yet released, will face multiple charges, including driving under suspension second, possession of meth, tag violation, reckless driving, and failure to stop.
Riggs said no one was injured in the pursuit.
