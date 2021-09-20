ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A child was shot and injured in an apartment shooting that happened early Sunday morning, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said a mother, her infant and her child were in a apartment on Bingham Road when someone shot at it around 6:15 a.m. The child, who was sleeping at the time of the shooting, was injured by glass fragments. Eighteen 9mm shell casings were found inside the apartment.
Anyone with information on this shooting incident is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS: Mauldin PD: Suspect charged in connection to homicide case from 2007
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.