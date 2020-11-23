GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said an officer was involved in a crash on Monday.
Police said the crash happened on Wade Hampton Boulevard and Rushmore Drive at 11:51 a.m.
Communications manager Leslie Fletcher said the officer has minor injuries.
Fletcher also mentioned that a K9 was with the officer and has been taken to the vet as a precaution.
There is no word on the state of the person in the other vehicle yet.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
