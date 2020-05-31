SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg Police say that a city wide curfew has been issued and is immediately in effect until June 1, at 7 a.m.
Police say no one should be on the street unless you are traveling to or from work.
Anyone in violation of the curfew will be arrested, police say.
The curfew will begin again on June 1, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
