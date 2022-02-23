GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - One downtown Greenville road is closed due to a water main break, according to Greenville Police.
The department said East Coffee Street is closed between Church Street and and Spring Street.
There is no word on when crews will have the road back open.
Stay tuned for further updates.
