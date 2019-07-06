WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wellford police say a collision involving an officer that unfolded Saturday evening is under review.
South Carolina Highway Patrol's collision tracker website first reported the collision on Old Spartanburg Highway near Sherwood Drive just after 7:30 p.m. Details on scene were limited, but Wellford police chief David Green confirmed to FOX Carolina the collision is under review.
Green says the officer and the occupants in the other car are okay. He also says the investigation is in its early stages.
SCHP later released more details, saying the officer was traveling west on Old Spartanburg Highway with lights and sirens one. The driver of a 2015 Chrysler sedan was parked on a private drive and attempted to turn right onto the road, but collided with patrol car.
The Chrysler sedan included the driver and three occupants. Everyone involved in the collision was taken to area hospitals via EMS for treatment. SCHP notes the driver of the Chrysler has been charged with failure to yield.
