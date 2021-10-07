ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Some community complaints helped lead officers to arrest two fugitives, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Eric Lee Anderson, Sr. and Lawrence Sinceer Gardner were both arrested after officers followed up on complaints from an Asheville neighborhood, according to the department.
Anderson, Sr. was arrested on the following charges:
- Warrant: Felony Probation Violation x4
- Warrant: Parole Committee Violation
- Warrant: Interfere with Electronic Monitoring Device
- Warrant: Civil Non-Support
- Charged: Driving while License Revoked
- Charged: Simple Possession of Sch. VI
Gardner was arrested on these charges:
- Charged: Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Warrant: Probation Violation
Anderson was already on Buncombe County’s Probations Most Wanted List.
Police found a Glock pistol on Gardner when he was arrested, who was on probation.
Anderson, Sr. is at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $60,107 secured bond while Gardner is also at the jail on a $10,000 secured bond.
