SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police are co-sponsoring a Community-Wide Back to School Teen Summit and Prayer Vigil.
Police posted a flyer for the event on Facebook Tuesday.
The event will be on August 17 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at NewSpring Church on Peachwood Center Drive.
Police said all school superintendents, principals, faculty, staff, SROs, students, parents, families, and all citizens are welcome.
The Spartanburg Police Department and the Spartanburg Clergy Initiative are sponsoring the prayer vigil.
