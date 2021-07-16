GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville police confirmed that one person was found dead and three others were injured after officers responded to reports of gunshots near Conestee Park on Friday.
Police say they located the victim when they responded to the area just after 10:00 p.m.
Witnesses on scene told officers that the three other victims were taken to the hospital where they were discovered by police. Their condition is currently unknown, GPD says.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that it also responded to the scene.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
