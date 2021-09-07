HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Officers with the Hendersonville Police Department say that the area surrounding the Henderson County Historic Courthouse has reopened after a bomb threat was called into Thom Tillis' office on Tuesday.
HPD confirmed that no threats were located in the area.
Police say that a call was received by Tillis' Hendersonville office on Tuesday morning, but the call was not specific to the location time or date.
In addition to police, officers confirm that the Henderson County Sheriff's Office bomb squad also responded. Federal authorities have also been notified, according to the department.
