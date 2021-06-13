ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Asheville confirmed that one person died and another was injured during a shooting along Riverside Drive, according to a release.
Police say that they responded to a a 911 call at around 1:48 Sunday morning and located a deceased victim when they arrived. The victim was identified as Brian Keith Watson Jr., according to APD.
The other victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition, police confirm.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to text TIP2APD at 847411 or call the Asheville police department at 828-252-1110.
