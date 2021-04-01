SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Police in Spartanburg say that one man was injured in a shooting incident at Meadow Green apartments on Thursday night.
According to police, a fight between two young women was taking place when a man shot another man.
Police say that the man who was shot claims that he was not involved in the fight and was only watching.
Police say that the man's injuries are non-life threatening.
