ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say that a fight along Sand Hill Rd. led to a gun being shot into a residence where children were asleep in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police say that the incident occurred at around 12:56am and no one was hurt. Detectives were able to locate a shell casing outside the home, according to a release from APD.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Asheville Police by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or by calling 828-252-1110.
The police department says it has responded to 217 calls reporting shots fired since the beginning of this year and 10 people have been shot in that same time span.
