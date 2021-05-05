GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Ware Shoals Police Department confirmed that a student died on Wednesday after shooting himself near the school's parking lot.
Deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said Ware Shoals High Schools went on lockdown after the incident.
According to the Superintendent Dr. Fay Sprouse, at approximately 8:05 a.m., Ware Shoals High School went on lockdown due to an isolated incident in the school's parking lot.
Law enforcement said Ware Shoals Police Department, SLED, and the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office are investigating a self-inflicted gunshot wound involving a student.
"We have remained in frequent communication with parents regarding this situation, and we remain focused on maintaining a safe learning environment the rest of the school day," said the superintendent.
Police say that the principal as well as the school's safety coordinator were on scene when the incident occurred.
According to law enforcement, the student involved in the incident was discovered to be in possession of a Juul smoking device by school staff. When attempting to confiscate the device, authorities say that school staff noticed that the student was also in possession of a handgun. It was during this time that the student shot himself, police say.
Superintendent Sprouse says that the school is no longer on lockdown and remains on a normal schedule. The superintendent added that school counselors will be available on Wednesday and Thursday to speak with student and staff about the incident.
Sprouse released a statement on the student's passing on Wednesday afternoon.
"We have just been informed that the student passed away. Our hearts are broken, and we pray for strength and courage for the student’s family and all of his loved ones in the days and months ahead."
The incident is still under investigation by law enforcement and EMS.
