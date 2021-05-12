WELLFORD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Wellford Police Department says that a transformer along Syphrit Rd. near Wellford elementary is down, causing power outages in the area.
Police says that the main areas affected are Main St. and Highway 29.
Power is expected to out in those areas until around 5:00pm, according to police.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Road rage incident results in shots fired in Asheville, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.