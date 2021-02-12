Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are asking for help locating a woman missing now for one year.
Officers say 33-year-old Brittany Michelle Davis was reported missing in March of 2020. One of the last places she was seen was at Bucks, Racks, and Ribs in Greenville on February 12, 2020.
Investigators are actively searching for Davis and are asking for anyone who may have information about her disappearance to reach out to them.
Davis is described as standing around 5'1" tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bowdoin at 864-467-5380.
